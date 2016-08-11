Houck, Messner prevail in BOCC races

Jonathan Houck earned a second term and John Messner was elected to the Gunnison County Board of Commissioners in Tuesday’s election.

With 8,869 ballots cast, Democrat Houck won in a landslide over unaffiliated challenger Paul Wayne Foreman by garnering 73.2 percent of the vote in District 2. The race was closer in District 1, with Democrat John Messner receiving 58.5 percent of the vote over Republican Brad Tutor.

By way of comparison, 8,686 ballots in Gunnison County were cast in the last year of a presidential election — 2012.

For a full breakdown of Gunnison County election results, click here.

Look for additional election coverage in Thursday’s Times.