Home for the holidays

Wed, 12/21/2016 - 7:42pm News Staff
Family celebrates first Christmas in new Habitat house
By Alan Wartes
 
For the Dautrich family, Christmas came early this year — on Dec. 8, in fact. That’s the day they received a certificate of occupancy for their brand new Habitat for Humanity home on the west end of Gunnison. Brandon, Katie, toddler Chloe and two cats —
 
