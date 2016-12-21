Home for the holidays
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 7:42pm News Staff
Family celebrates first Christmas in new Habitat house
By Alan Wartes
For the Dautrich family, Christmas came early this year — on Dec. 8, in fact. That’s the day they received a certificate of occupancy for their brand new Habitat for Humanity home on the west end of Gunnison. Brandon, Katie, toddler Chloe and two cats —
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/