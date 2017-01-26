Helping others find ‘community’

Chris Rourke

Times Staff Writer

For many residents of the Gunnison Valley, the natural beauty of the area is what keeps people here.

That is certainly true for Julie Robinson — she considers herself blessed to be here.

That kind of thankfulness has stirred her to give back to the community that she calls a "positive little bubble" in a troubled world. After a decade with Habitat for Humanity, Robinson has helped nearly two dozen families find community through home ownership.

"It helps keep families together when they have stable homes," said Robinson. "They feel stable when they feel connected to a community and homeownership connects people to their community."

Robinson was born in Encino, Calif., but her family moved to Aurora, Colo., when she was 10. Her father, a chef, decided he wanted to make a career change, so he packed the family up and headed east to begin a construction company.

Prior to the move, in 1980, California lawmakers had required desegregation of schools through busing. Robinson claims that having a multi-cultural experience so young in life led her to be a "bleeding heart liberal."

Robinson said generations of her cousins had attended then-Western State College, so she followed suit upon graduation from high school. It was there she met her husband, Todd, who has since spent 25 years working for Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

Following graduation from Western, Robinson worked for Three Rivers Resort in the summer as a rafting guide, and Alpine Express in the winter as a dispatcher. After a stint at Gunnison County Abstract Company, Robinson took several years off following the birth of her daughter.

It was a friend who introduced her to Habitat, and when the job of the administrative director opened she knew it was perfect for her. She wasn't driven by money or accomplishments, but rather by giving.

"I feel so passionate about affordable housing and … just that sense of community," Robinson said. "It was this kind of a feeling where I wanted to go back to work. I felt so fulfilled from having my daughter but wanted to feel like I was doing something — I didn't want to work a j-o-b."

Habitat for Humanity partners with families to provide them with affordable housing and homeownership opportunities. Its mission is: "A world where everyone has a decent place to live.” Homes are constructed with the help of volunteers and the future homeowner. In the process the new homeowners are instructed in stewardship of their new dwelling.

With a background working for an abstract company, Robinson said she felt some level of comfort with the work. Yet, she also admitted there was a lot of "on-the-job training" from those in the building industry.

After leading a land banking campaign in 2012, Robinson was able to secure nine lots for Habitat homes on the west end of Gunnison. Most recently, the organization, with the help of volunteers, completed construction of its 14th home. A goal Robinson has set is to build every other year, allowing the organization and the community contributors to recoup and plan for the next project.

Though technically a part-time position, Robinson puts full-time effort into her role. Habitat board President Joy Wills said Robinson’s value far exceeds the salary she earns.

“If she wasn’t the employee, she’d be the volunteer of the year — every year,” Wills said. “If someone isn’t there to pick up the slack, she’s there. … If she was the only one on the job, she could do it all by herself — she’s that dedicated to Habitat and bettering housing in Gunnison.”

For future projects, Robinson would like to see the Rock Creek subdivision developed further with multifamily units, and larger parcels which allow for higher home density to accommodate not-so-tiny homes — those around 500 square feet. By building more smaller homes, singles and senior residents can find a place of permanence.

While she acknowledges working for a nonprofit organization has its challenges, Robinson has no intention of leaving just yet.

"What else would I do in my small town other than make a difference?" she asked.

(Chris Rourke can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or at chris.rourke@gunnisontimes.com.)