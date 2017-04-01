Healthcare costs, funding for schools in lawmakers’ sights
Wed, 01/04/2017 - 6:09pm News Staff
State legislative session to convene Tuesday
By Chris Rourke
The cost of healthcare, how to pay for schools and balancing the state budget are all issues that loom before lawmakers as they head back to Denver next week. Rep. Millie Hamner, Sen. Kerry Donovan and and Rep. Barbara McLachlan recently spoke with the Times about their plans for this year's session.
