GVH budget funds land acquisition, equipment

By Alan Wartes

Gunnison Valley Health’s (GVH) proposed 2017 budget projects gross revenue totalling $68,615,611 — including revenue growth in the coming year of 3 percent. Of that, the county-owned healthcare system intends to spend an estimated $3.3 million on new “capital outlays” spread over a variety of projects. That figure includes $750,000 set aside for new land acquisition in the Gunnison area for a possible future expansion of unspecifi ed “outpatient services” that would serve residents of the entire valley.