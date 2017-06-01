Gunnison Police issue 'accident alert'

The Gunnison Police Department has declared an "accident alert" for Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Such an alert is declared when conditions — usually poor weather or another community emergency — are so severe that officers are unable to respond to the volume of motor vehicle crashes.

Police say they will advise when the accident alert is lifted.

While the accident alert is in effect, officers will only respond if the following circumstances exist:

1) Damaged vehicles are causing the street to be closed or blocked.

2) The crash involves a fatality or injury requiring medical attention.

3) Impaired driving (alcohol or drugs) is involved.

4) Any of the involved drivers fail to remain on scene (hit and run).

5) Any of the involved drivers cannot produce a driver's license, current vehicle insurance card or valid vehicle registration.

6) An accident nvolves damage to public property.

Colorado State law requires all drivers involved in an accident to provide their name, address and vehicle registration information to all other persons who are involved.

In situations not involving the above during an accident alert, drivers are required to come to the Gunnison Police Department (910 W. Bidwell Ave.) within 24 hours and complete a counter report or go to gunnisonco.gov and complete the online counter report. If you have any questions you can contact the Gunnison Police Department at 970.641.8200, Ext. 1 for further information.

Additionally, city leaders asked Friday morning that motorists parallel park as close to the curb as possible for all streets in Gunnison where there is a windrow — as plow operators need room to pick up the snow and emergency services need room to respond to calls for service within our community.

