Growing, from the ground up

scratch is one thing.

Starting a first-of-its-kind

business, in a nascent and

unsettled industry that is operating

within an unprecedented

web of regulations and taxation,

is quite another.

That ’s what longtime

Gunnison businessman Lou

Costello has done. The 69-year-old

more or less came out of

retirement to put his heart and

soul — and money — into the

marijuana industry locally. It’s

working, but it hasn’t been easy.