Growing, from the ground up
Wed, 09/21/2016 - 7:58pm News Staff
Cannabis business survives rocky start, now leader in local industry
By Chris Dickey
Starting a business from scratch is one thing. Starting a first-of-its-kind business, in a nascent and unsettled industry that is operating within an unprecedented web of regulations and taxation, is quite another. That ’s what longtime Gunnison businessman Lou Costello has done. The 69-year-old more or less came out of retirement to put his heart and soul — and money — into the marijuana industry locally. It’s working, but it hasn’t been easy.