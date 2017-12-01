First woman seated on county bench

Chris Rourke

For the first time history, a woman sits on the bench of Gunnison County Court. On Tuesday, Ashley Burgemeister was sworn-in as county judge in the 7th Judicial District.

She replaces retiring Judge Ben Eden.

While honored to make history as the first female judge in Gunnison County, Burgemeister — a wife and a new mother of a 7-month old boy — took the designation in stride.

"Maybe my parents raised me to think there's not a glass ceiling," said Burgemeister. "I just don't think it's a surprise — it may not have been me, but it was going to happen."

Burgemeister — originally from Minnesota — obtained her bachelor's degree in political science, history and international studies from Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. After graduating in 2006, Burgemeister applied to several law schools. She ended up choosing the University of Colorado-Boulder — quite a departure from the more conservative Wake Forest.

At CU-Boulder, she met her husband, Kendall, who is also an attorney in Gunnison.

Always a study-bug, Burgemeister said she had to be dragged out by friends to have any semblance of a social life. Even on her birthday, she was hesitant to celebrate, she said, because she had to study for finals.

A path less traveled

Upon graduation in 2009, she and her husband spent five months studying for the bar exam. During that time, Kendall Burgemeister received a job offer in Gunnison. Her first introduction to the Gunnison Valley were the rolling, granite-speckled hills of Hartman Rocks Recreation Area.

Her first job with the 7th Judicial District was as a court judicial assistant. After a few months, she became a division clerk for Judge J. Steven Patrick. Patrick, she said, has been a mentor to her.

“Ashley started as a court clerk. She opted not to join a law firm recognizing the ethical challenges of a couple practicing in different firms in a small legal community,” said Patrick. “She is bright, industrious and brings energy and enthusiasm to everything she does.”

As she grew in her abilities, Burgemeister became a law clerk for all 7th Judicial District judges. In 2012, Patrick asked her to become the family court facilitator.

As such, Burgemeister was involved in dissolution of marriage and civil union matters, legal separations and allocation of parental responsibility cases. She also served as the 7th Judicial District’s liaison between self-represented parties and attorneys, judicial officers, the clerk’s office and outside agencies.

Her most recent position gave her a working knowledge of the court system and the ability of communicating that process to clients. She also facilitated agreements between parents undergoing divorce on parenting time and division of property.

She acknowledged that some may not consider her experience in family law as the most "natural transition" to the bench. While a licensed attorney, she has never practiced as a defense lawyer or prosecutor. Still, she said she believes her accomplishments in the court fall in line with the 7th Judicial District's mission — “to provide the community with equal access to the courts for the resolution of legal issues through a just forum, uniform procedures and accurate records.”

"I got to make sure people understood the process, got to participate in the process and that they felt like it was fair," she said. "If people feel like they're heard, they're going to feel like the process is fair no matter what happens in the courtroom. And that's really important to me."

A neutral standpoint

By having handled legal cases which are often emotionally charged, Burgemeister said she believes she has the skills to maintain a neutral standpoint. As a family court facilitator, she said many of the skills she has gained mirror that of a judge — such as managing a docket. She believes in empowering people through education so they are more comfortable with — and less intimidated by — the legal process.

Even during a Monday afternoon interview when the courts were closed due to extreme weather, Burgemeister stopped to help a young woman with her traffic ticket. She explained the process of getting the ticket resolved and the cost, and helped the woman understand her obligations the next morning in court.

"The biggest thing I learned as the family court facilitator is a little bit of education goes a really long way," she said. "I think educating people and managing their expectations is really important and I don't think my role, especially as the county court judge, is to just get up there and rule. It's to give people those tools."

Burgemeister's service is equivalent to 55 percent of a full-time position. She will be paid $83,856 annually during her two-year term, after which she must be approved by voters for a four-year term.



