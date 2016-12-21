Fat bikers receive gift of grooming
Wed, 12/21/2016 - 7:40pm News Staff
USFS approves most of CBMBA’s proposal
By Will Shoemaker
Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association (CBMBA) wasted no time in getting to work this week after learning the group’s proposal for “fat bike” trail grooming was approved. In a decision memo dated Dec. 16, Gunnison District Ranger John Murphy formally approved most of CBMBA’s plans for turning the Crested Butte area into a winter wonderland of snowy singletrack.
