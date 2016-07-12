An environmental group turns 40

By Will Shoemaker

It was 1981. Th e molybdenum market had tanked, and AMAX put its plans on the back burner for development of a mine on the mountain known aff ectionately as the Red Lady just outside town. Many in Crested Butte were ecstatic. Sue Navy had just joined the board of directors of the local environmental organization — known at the time as High Country Citizens’ Alliance. One of her first duties involved organizing a celebration on top of the mountain that would become the battleground of a four-decade-long fight between mining companies and townspeople, as the community increasingly left its ore-producing roots in the dust in favor of a new, tourist economy.