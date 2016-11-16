Dry conditions return to basin

After a couple of years of relatively normal precipitation, the Gunnison Basin has tipped back into “abnormally dry” conditions — along with nearly all of Colorado. As of last week, 67 percent of the state shared that designation, according to the United States Drought Monitor. That’s up from 26 percent just three months ago. Conditions on 31 percent of Colorado’s landscape — along the length of the Front Range and stretching eastward — warrant classification as “moderate drought.”