Dog park a hit with pets, owners

Chris Rourke

Times Staff Writer

It's more than a simple plot of land surrounded by fencing.

The Gunnison Dog Park — which officially opened last Thursday — may be part of a movement.

Dog parks are springing up throughout the nation, as well as western Colorado. Such parks can be found in Buena Vista, Montrose, Grand Junction and now locally. They've become a place for both dogs and people socialize.

On Tuesday afternoon, Luna, Chico and Puffin frolicked with each other and chased balls while their owners — Madi Welsh, Hank Ebbott and Crissy Abila — chatted. Both dogs and owners seemed quite content.

"I've been waiting for this to open forever," said Welsh, Luna's owner. "She does so much better when she's off leash — she's a much happier dog."

Ebbott said the same of his dog, Chico.

"It's a chance for him to play with other dogs in a safe environment," said Ebbott. "When he's on a leash he doesn't get to leg it out, and get dog time."

Gunnison's Critter Sitters and Vet Clinic manager Jamee Smith explained why off leash play is essential for dogs. When a dog is leashed, she said, he cannot run away from a situation in which he feels uncomfortable. He may become more aggressive in that situation.

However, off leash the dog can play with other companions with whom he feels comfortable and socialize.

“By bringing them to the dog park you are giving them the opportunity to be less restrained,” said Smith. “They’ll feel more confident and secure with themselves and be able to socialize correctly with other dogs. You’re taking away the defense mechanism.”

As local governments have adopted leash laws over the past decades, the need and desire for dog parks has grown, and establishing them hasn't always been easy. In Berkeley, Calif, a dog task force was formed to coax city leaders into establishing such an amenity. It was successful. Yet, the sheer number of dog parks throughout the nation indicates that it's a growing trend. The Trust for Public Lands reported in 2015 that nationally the number of dog parks has grown in the last five years by 20 percent. One city — Portland, Ore. — has 5.4 dog parks per 100,000 residents, ranking it No. 1 in the country on a per capita basis, the report said.

In Gunnison, the task was much more simple. Donated by longtime landowner Dick Bratton, the dog park is about five acres separated into sections for large dogs and small dogs to reduce conflict.

Rules have been adopted and posted. For example, dog owners must clean up after their pets. Because the park contains wetlands, a dog-washing station was added to the small pavilion on the property.

Puffin's owner Abila — who also owns a grooming business — said she was checking out the park for the first time this week. She's had many a client come in for a washing because they enjoyed the wetland feature so much.

Hours are from dawn until dusk, and the park has rules posted at the entrance for its use.