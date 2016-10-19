Diesel refining operation runs afoul of city rules

By Alan Wartes

Russ Marshall is not afraid to swim against the current. Last summer, Marshall — owner of Marshall Marine and Small Engine Repair in Gunnison — became the first person, he claims, to ride a jet ski up the Gunnison River from Blue Mesa Reservoir to the Gunnison Whitewater Park. The trip — intended to promote the jet boats he manufactures himself — drew a citation from the National Park Service for operating a motorized craft in prohibited waters.