A decade of doing dinner
Wed, 11/23/2016 - 3:14pm News Staff
Green bean casserole is a mainstay of Thanksgiving dinner — and it’s no different at the Ol’ Miner Steakhouse. Seen here, owner Frank Cutrona (left) is assisted by Bob Stallings on Wednesday in preparing the restaurant’s annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner. Cutrona and his crew have been serving the free meal each Thanksgiving Day for 10 years.
