CPW says baiting working as planned

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor





Despite continued calls for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) to commence emergency feeding of mule deer in the Gunnison Basin, managers say an alternative baiting operation is working as planned.

CPW is currently utilizing a snowcat to spread feed at 13 sites — six east of Gunnison and seven to the west, all on the north side of Hwy. 50. Baiting at each site is taking place every other or every third day.

“We want to get in and get out as soon as we can,” Division Wildlife Manager Lucas Martin said as he spread alfalfa behind a snowcat east of Gunnison Tuesday, noting that continued human presence further disturbs the animals.

The effort is intended to draw elk and deer away from Hwy. 50 and agricultural lands, while taking advantage of areas the animals are already frequenting. The more animals trample an area, the sooner dark-colored forage will appear, thus hastening the melting process.

A truckload containing 22 tons of pellets arrived Jan. 26. The pellets are being used in areas dominated by deer, which have different dietary needs than elk. CPW is also utilizing a truckload of alfalfa it’s purchased for the effort and hay grown at Gunnison State Wildlife Area.

However, the “sites” entail long feed lines, over which CPW employees are spreading the feed — a tactic that’s intended to keep animals from congregating too closely, which could spread disease.

At one site east of Gunnison, managers reported that when baiting began last week, about 20 deer had convened in the vicinity. By Tuesday there were closer to 100.

“It tells you they have mobility here,” said Division Wildlife Manager Chris Parmeter.

Managers estimate they’re seeing a total of about 2,500 big game animals in the areas where baiting is taking place — 60 percent of which are deer, and the remaining 40 percent elk. By way of comparison, an estimated 14,000 deer reside in the entire Gunnison Basin versus 19,000 elk.

As of Monday, CPW reports 99 percent survival among female deer and 84 percent survival among fawns — the same as was experienced last year. Per policy adopted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, CPW’s governing board, the agency can begin emergency feeding if it’s projected that 30 percent or more of a herd’s adult female population will not survive the winter.

Data show only 25 percent of fawns make it to one year of age.

As a result, some mortality is expected — and has been reported. However, managers say one group of fawns discovered dead in a small area in recent days was found in close proximity to a haystack and appeared to have died from eating hay — which can kill deer.

CPW spokesman Joe Lewandowski said the fawns’ stomachs were full; they didn’t die from starvation.

Managers report that the body condition of deer still appears to be “good” based on necropsies. That said, it’s expected that the animals’ body condition will continue to decline through the winter, during which deer typically lose 20-30 percent of their body weight.

“Baiting has worked as planned and deer and elk are also finding natural forage,” Lewandowski said, adding that warmer temperatures this week are helping to settle the snowpack and melt snow on south-facing ridges.

According to the National Weather Service, the long-term average high temperature during February for the basin is 30 degrees, while the average low is zero.

While managers say they’re continuing to monitor the situation closely, sportsmen have continued to urge CPW to begin emergency feeding of deer — a species that’s more sensitive to harsh winter weather than are elk. In winter 2007-08, CPW oversaw a $2.8 million emergency feeding effort during which as much as 50 percent of the basin’s deer herd still died.

Denny Behrens, Colorado state coordinator for the advocacy group BigGame Forever, visited the Gunnison Basin early this week and is currently lobbying CPW and lawmakers to commence feeding.

“Based on what we’ve seen so far, we’re probably going to lose this generation of fawns,” he said, noting that he counted about a dozen dead deer Monday that weren’t killed by vehicles. “If we don’t have abundant wildlife there’s an economic impact on communities where hunters come to hunt. … I hope we’re able to get some positive reaction coming out of the legislature.”

