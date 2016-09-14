Courthouse geothermal gets its first report card

By Alan Wartes

When Gunnison County leaders first began sketching in the details of what they hoped for in a new courthouse — completed in June of 2015 — one item kept making the cut: a geothermal heating and cooling system. Th ough it took some shuffling and creative prioritizing, the finished building became one of only a few of its kind in the nation to employ geothermal technology in a climate as cold as the Gunnison Valley.