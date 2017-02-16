County eyeing tax audit

By Alan Wartes

When it comes to short-term rentals in Gunnison County, the Board of County Commissioners wants to know one thing: Which property owners are paying the lodging tax they are required to collect and which aren’t? On Tuesday, commissioners directed County Manager Matthew Birnie to find the answer — by seeking out a consulting firm that specializes in collecting that information.

