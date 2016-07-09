County to enter contract for CNG

By Alan Wartes

Making compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel commercially available in Gunnison County — in order to entice local fleets to switch to vehicles that are cleaner and cheaper to operate — has been a classic chicken and egg conundrum. In this case, the question has been, “Which comes first, supply or demand?” This week County Commissioners voted to break the impasse by approving an agreement with Delaware-based Trillium Transportation Fuels LLC that commits the county to “backstop” the financial risk to the company — with a guaranteed minimum fuel sales volume over the next 10 years.