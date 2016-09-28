County’s premiums to climb next year

Gunnison County residents insured through the state's Connect for Health marketplace may find themselves with sticker shock when they re-enroll in the coming months. Figures released by Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) last week indicate that — on the aver age — local participants in the marketplace will pay about 35 percent more in health insurance premiums and have only one carrier option. The DORA figures show that based on the level of a plan, premiums will increase between 28 and 43 percent from this year.