Council selects former Salida leader

By Chris Rourke

Crested Butte town leaders have chosen a new town manager. Town Council on Monday voted unanimously to direct its hired consultant, Waters & Co. of Dallas, Texas, to begin negotiations with Dara MacDonald. Councilmen Paul Merck and Roland Mason were absent from the meeting. MacDonald, the former administrator for the City of Salida, was one of three finalists for the opening in Crested Butte.