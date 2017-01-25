Company pitches gas plan for North Fork

By Alan Wartes

While recent political changes in Washington, D.C., have raised questions about future energy extraction on federally managed lands in Colorado, Denver-based Gunnison Energy LLC has begun the new year by seeking approval to drill 35 new wells on several existing leases 12 miles north of Paonia. The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service are seeking public input on the proposed project. The comment period ends Feb. 21.