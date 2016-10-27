City shop ripe for restoration?

Chris Rourke

Times Staff Writer

A community is defined by its past, present and future.

Architect Jody Reeser firmly believes as much. She and other members of the Gunnison County Historical Preservation Commission are probing into whether Gunnison’s former city shop on West Virginia Avenue is worth saving.

City leaders plan to remove the damaged structure to make way for a utility building which would house refuse trucks and electronic recycling. About $250,000 has been budgeted to do so.

Last Wednesday, Historical Preservation Commission members and two council members toured the old building, examining the exterior and interior walls for structural integrity and admiring the craftsmanship of days gone by.

"I've renovated much worse," Reeser told City Manager Russ Forrest following the tour.

Since the commission first learned of the possible demolition, members have been working with a Western State Colorado University student to document the history of the building.

Based on a Colorado Cultural Resource Survey conducted in 1979, the Gunnison Gas & Water Works building was constructed in 1882 and financed by Lewis Enterprises, a St. Louis, Mo. investor. The $200,000 plant had the capacity to serve 30,000 users but never fulfilled its capacity. It supplied gas to the city, and the first gas light was lit in September 1882.

In 1893, the city authorized the company to convert the street lamps to electricity, and in 1900 the utilities were municipalized.

"The building is an important industrial site for Gunnison and speaks to Gunnison's aspirations to become a major industrial center," the survey states.

Such documentation of the structure's historical value gives Reeser hope that there is the potential to save the building.

"It's still a very usable building," said Reeser. "Of course there are parts of the building that still need to be addressed."

Reeser said there are generous grants available to complete such an endeavor.

The State Historical Fund provides grant money to historic preservation projects throughout Colorado — it's funded through tax revenues netted from limited gaming. Grant money pays for a variety of projects such as restoration and rehabilitation of historic buildings, assessments, planning studies and education and training programs.

Reeser believes money that has been budgeted for the building's demolition could be used as matching funds to leverage such grants.

"They have up to basically $15,000 available just to do an assessment," said Reeser. "(It's) to see if your intention is to create this (project) from this building, what would it take?"

‘We need to preserve it’

The State Historical Fund, formed in 1992, has helped pay for several restoration projects in the City of Gunnison. Gunnison City Hall received about $80,000 from the fund earmarked for assessment and restoration. Two grants totalling nearly $100,000 helped fund the rehabilitation of the west and north sides of the Gunnison Arts Center. More recently, the Eighth Street School, owned by Mentors, was rehabilitated with more than $200,000 in state funds.

“It’s a boatload of money available there,” said Hap Channell, who not only spearheaded the restoration of the arts center, but has renovated his own historic home on North Wisconsin Street.

“The first obstacle, in my opinion, is cultivating a preservation ethic,” said Channell. “Are there enough people around who ... will band and put out in a single voice, that we need to preserve, that it’s in our best interest.”

Reeser said she believes such a renovation is a worthy endeavor — that the building could fulfill the city's needs, while securing a piece of its past. Historical buildings should continue to serve a purpose, she said, not simply stand as an ode to the past.

In addition to saving the city's identity, she said, preserving the old city shop achieves two other goals.

"It has been proven in a number of studies that districts, areas or towns that have historic buildings preserved have greater property values and higher tourism dollars coming into that community," said Reeser. "It's a huge economic driver."

Reeser also said historic building materials have longevity and little environmental impact.

She hopes to present research and potential options to City Council.

"Demo-ing of that building is not going to be easy," Reeser said. "There are ways to look at it and funds available."

City Manager Forrest said this week designs for a new utility building have not been finalized. Council plans to discuss the building at its Nov. 15 meeting.

“We won’t have a lot of spare resources for this project so I'm curious what they come up with,” he said.

(Chris Rourke can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or at chris.rourke@gunnisontimes.com.)