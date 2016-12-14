City latest to eye short-term rentals
Wed, 12/14/2016 - 7:13pm News Staff
Some properties suspected of not paying taxes due
By Chris Rourke
The City of Gunnison is poised to join the list of local governments examining the impacts of short-term rentals after it was learned recently that some property owners participating in the practice may not be paying taxes due. Finance Director Ben Cowan last week sought to
