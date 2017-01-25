City exceeds snow removal budget
Wed, 01/25/2017 - 6:44pm News Staff
Equipment repair, overtime expenses top $100,000
By Chris Rourke
Less than a month into a new year and significant winter storms have put the City of Gunnison snow removal budget more than $100,000 in the red. And there’s more snow in the forecast. City Manager Russ Forrest gave City Council Tuesday night an update on snow removal costs from the first two weeks of January, and requested council approve a large expenditure for equipment repair.
