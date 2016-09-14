City agrees to buy lots

By Chris Rourke

The City of Gunnison is under contract with the Gunnison Community Church to purchase the La Casa parcel in the first block of North Iowa Street. Community Development Director Steve Westbay said the purpose of the purchase is to provide a new parking lot close to downtown. Westbay said he and a coun cil member negotiated the deal with church board of directors members John Cattles and Rob Strickland.