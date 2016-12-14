Childcare centers seek aid from city
Wed, 12/14/2016 - 7:05pm News Staff
Scholarship assistance requested via contracts for service
By Chris Rourke
Two Gunnison nonprofit childcare facilities are due to receive funding from the City of Gunnison for the first time next year. The centers asked for the funds mostly to provide scholarships to families that have difficulty aff ording childcare. Both Tenderfoot Child Care Center and Seasons Schoolhouse last month requested money from the City of Gunnison through its contracts for service category of the annual budget. Contracts for service are a way for the city to fund nonprofit organizations in return for a benefit.
