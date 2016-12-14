Childcare centers seek aid from city

By Chris Rourke

Two Gunnison nonprofit childcare facilities are due to receive funding from the City of Gunnison for the first time next year. The centers asked for the funds mostly to provide scholarships to families that have diffi culty aff ording childcare. Both Tenderfoot Child Care Center and Seasons Schoolhouse last month requested money from the City of Gunnison through its contracts for service category of the annual budget. Contracts for service are a way for the city to fund nonprofit organizations in return for a benefit.