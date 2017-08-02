CB to Carbondale trail inching forward
Wed, 02/08/2017 - 8:58pm News Staff
Organizers aim for ‘shovel ready’ project in two years
By Alan Wartes
Since the early 1990s, avid mountain bikers have spread out the map of Gunnison County and asked: What if you could ride all the way from Crested Butte to Carbondale on mostly singletrack trail? It’s a bold vision that seemed destined to remain a dream, forever on the horizon.
Not anymore. Thanks to a $100,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado — and $200,000 budgeted by Pitkin County — planning has officially begun on the 83-mile, $25 million project. The conceptual phase is expected to take more than two years.
