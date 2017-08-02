CB to Carbondale trail inching forward

By Alan Wartes

Since the early 1990s, avid mountain bikers have spread out the map of Gunnison County and asked: What if you could ride all the way from Crested Butte to Carbondale on mostly singletrack trail? It’s a bold vision that seemed destined to remain a dream, forever on the horizon.

Not anymore. Thanks to a $100,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado — and $200,000 budgeted by Pitkin County — planning has officially begun on the 83-mile, $25 million project. The conceptual phase is expected to take more than two years.

