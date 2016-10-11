The casual side of collegiate sports

Brandon Warr

Special to the Times

It’s every high school athlete’s dream to play at the college level. Yet, out of eight million high school athletes, only 480,000 go on to compete in NCAA athletics each year.

But what if those students who don’t make the cut aren’t ready to leave their passions behind on the high school gridiron or volleyball court?

“Club sports may not be as competitive as NCAA sports but provide competitive opportunity for students, to develop and gain leadership skills,” said Ryan White, campus recreation sports coordinator at Western State Colorado University.

Club sports have been around at Western since its inception, but with the addition of the Mountaineer Field House in recent years, club sports have grown in popularity. When the field house was built, it helped established the Campus Recreation Department which oversees the club sports program.

Club sports at Western five years ago included four or five teams. Today, there are 10 — men’s baseball, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby and soccer; women’s hockey, rugby and soccer; and co-ed swimming and boxing.

Nearly 150 students compete across the various programs — which are separate from the school’s NCCA-sanctioned sports, but still offer a level of competition that meets athletes’ demands.

“We’ve seen an increase for sure,” White said. “Three years ago we didn’t have a women’s soccer club. Women’s rugby was maybe seven people.”

He said there’s interest in adding new teams — including basketball and volleyball — in coming years.

But what about club sports has attracted new students and former NCAA athletes to join?

White noted the women’s soccer club was formed by a former member of Western’s NCAA program.

“She created a team and pulled in talent from all sort of different demographics,” White said.

Other programs have been around for decades. Men’s rugby, for instance, came about in the early 1970s and has continued since.

Some students are new to a sport and find the club option as a way to learn among their peers.

“I chose club sports because I really wanted to play hockey and knew being a beginner wouldn't be an issue at that level,” said Morgan Calerich, a forward for the women’s hockey team.

Junior Madison Shepherd transferred to Western last year from Graceland College in Iowa, where she was recruited to play volleyball. In high school, Shepherd was a self-described “volleyball freak,” earning the status of varsity captain by her senior year.

She came to Western with the intention of trying out for the NCAA volleyball team, but the experience became overwhelming. On a typical day, Shepherd manages a full class schedule and work responsibilities at Palisades restaurant. She also loves to snowboard, but NCAA athletics make juggling school, work and pastimes difficult.

Shepherd pursued playing club Rugby at Western because she “really missed team sports” and was drawn to the rough-and-tumble nature of the sport, having grown up with four brothers.

“It works around my schedule so well,” she said. “People are so understanding that school is the priority. I can focus on my education while playing a club sport. It’s that perfect balance.”

Likewise, Gunnison native Taylor Miller played football at Western for a while but now enjoys the freedom that club sports offer.

“Club sports and NCAA sports are almost polar opposites. Club sports are much more relaxed and I have a lot more free time with them,” said Miller, shortstop for the men's club baseball team.

“Compared to being a NCAA athlete where your whole day is filled with that sport,” he continued, “club sports only take up one to two hours of your day, are fun and they don’t stress you out. They relieve things.”