Building skis for Uncle Sam

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

The phrase “military contract” may conjure images of an arsenal of battle-proven equipment — packs, armor, planes and tanks.

Romp Skis owners Caleb and Morgan Weinberg never imagined their products — regarded widely among powderhounds and park rats as the tools of choice — would be included in the list. The Crested Butte-based company about a month-and-a-half ago began building 350 pairs of skis for the U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group.

Romp was born out of the brothers’ love for skiing — and, as it turns out, the same passion on the part of former soldiers launched the company into eventually acquiring the government contract. Four years ago, five retired military personnel chose Romp to build them skis emblazoned with special 10th Group insignia.

“We thought that was it, but when their friends from 10th Group saw the graphic, other people started to want it,” said Caleb.

To date, Romp has made more than 50 pairs of skis containing the graphic. As a result, when the 10th Group sought bids for equipment last year, the custom ski maker already had built a reputation among the soldiers — based at Fort Carson but who train frequently in the Gunnison Valley.

Yet, the Army’s needs were far from ordinary. Soldiers who would use the skis weigh between 190 and 225 pounds and would be carrying 75-pound packs. To further complication, the Army requested the skis in lengths shorter than are typical for such large skiers — as a result of many in the group being novices to the sport.

“It turns into a short, very stiff ski, or else with that much weight you’d be in a trap-door situation in the backcountry,” Caleb explained. “It’s definitely a work ski.”

To build such a durable, lightweight piece of equipment, Romp relied heavily on carbon fiber, producing prototypes that last winter the Army tested alongside a handful of others built by Colorado companies. Shortly after, the Weinbergs received word that their skis had risen to the top.

“Because we are a custom ski maker, it was easy for us to take their specs and make a ski,” Caleb noted. “We made something that was exactly what they asked for.”

The end product sports an all white topsheet — aside from a small Romp logo and the words “Handmade for the U.S. Army.” The Wienbergs say similar skis they build sell retail for $1,250.

The custom ski maker may have built its name on made-to-order equipment. However, it’s not the first time the company has constructed more than one model of a specific ski — or snowboard. Romp builds stock skis for customers who come in off the street. The company also recently completed a bulk order for Odell Brewing and is in its third year of pressing decks for Gunnison-based Cold Smoke Splitboards.

Formed in 2010, Romp has operated with a small staff of three full-time employees — including the brothers. Caleb handles marketing and graphic design. Morgan oversees administration, bookkeeping and drafting. And they both make skis. The military contract, however, has resulted in the addition of two more part-time workers.

The batch of 10th Group skis should be complete this coming March, but Romp is hoping for a second order afterward — which will mean building skis through the otherwise slow time of summer.

“That’s kind of our goal with this is to fill in our slow time, and during the winter we’ll still be making custom skis,” said Morgan.

Manufacturing equipment for the military is rare for custom ski makers — let alone a company of Romp’s size. For that, the Weinbergs received help from Colorado PTAC — a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that works with Colorado companies pursuing government contracts.

“Obviously the Special Forces are not like a tourist wanting some custom skis so we worked with Romp to get them registered in order to receive the contract then helped them understand how to get paid,” said PTAC Executive Director Dennis Casey. “The process is not necessarily difficult but can be arduous. If you do a web search for ‘government contracts’ you will find a lot of misinformation and some companies wanting to charge you for what we do for free. Our motivation is to keep the jobs in Colorado.”

For Romp — a company that has built its reputation among skiers for durable, high-quality equipment — perhaps it was only a matter of time before the U.S. Army took notice. Where that leads two brothers who began building skis in their garage?

“Definitely the most publicity we’ve ever had has come from this,” Caleb admitted.

(Will Shoemaker can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or editor@gunnisontimes.com.)