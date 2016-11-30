Building skis for Uncle Sam

By Will Shoemaker

The phrase “military contract” may conjure images of an arsenal of battle-proven equipment — packs, armor, planes and tanks. Romp Skis owners Caleb and Morgan Weinberg never imagined their products — regarded widely among powderhounds and park rats as the tools of choice — would be included in the list. The Crested Butte-based company about a month-and- a-half ago began building 350 pairs of skis for the U.S. Army’s 10th Special Forces Group.