Building boom on the horizon?
Wed, 12/28/2016 - 6:14pm News Staff
Early indicators point to another active year for construction
By Chris Rourke
While the hard, frozen ground is giving contractors time to add up their numbers from the 2016 construction season, they're already looking ahead to next year — and the outlook appears to be promising. While building permits have yet to be filed locally, planners, engineers and builders agree that business in 2017 will continue to grow from previous years.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. http://www.etypeservices.com/Gunnison%20Country%20TimesID233/