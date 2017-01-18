Builders not big on new city codes

By Chris Rourke

Building codes are intended to ensure, for example, that structures are reasonably safe and energy efficient — values many communities have embraced. But contractors contend a move on the part of local governments toward adoption of the latest codes is at odds with another, increasingly important value locally: aff ordability. Gunnison city leaders are considering the adoption of the 2015 International Building Codes Developed by the International Code Council as standards for construction. New editions of the codes are published every three years. Currently, the City of Gunnison and Gunnison County operate under the 2009 codes.