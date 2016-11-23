BLM cancels Thompson Divide gas leases

By Alan Wartes

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) last week announced a long-anticipated decision to cancel 25 of 65 natural gas leases — approved more than a decade ago by the George W. Bush administration — in the Thompson Divide region of the White River National Forest. A broad coalition of stakeholders in the region applauded the BLM’s decision, having argued for years that the leases were improperly granted in the first place — and fighting to protect the roughly 220,000-acre expanse of backcountry land which straddles four western Colorado counties, including Gunnison.