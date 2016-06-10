Behind the big screen

Katy Murtaugh

Special to the Times

Within the entertainment industry, many jobs are not permanent. One may work from project to project, with long hours spent on the job at hand.

Gunnison native Whitney Schmidt knows as much. She works on the popular television show “Modern Family.”

While growing up in Gunnison, Schmidt didn’t watch much in the way of television or movies; she preferred to be outdoors. However, all that changed in high school when she started watching independent and artsy films with her dad. Then, she started an unofficial film club that focused on not only watching creative films but also discussing the strategies, strengths and vision of particular films.

Schmidt became fascinated how the movies and music videos were made — watching bonus footage included on DVDs to learn the process and how specific jobs worked to piece together an entire film.

As an artsy person, Schmidt saw the possibility for a creative outlet — and a career that she could pursue.

After graduating from Gunnison High School, Schmidt moved to Los Angeles to attend the University of Southern California (USC), where she majored in cinematic arts and minored in graphic design. While in school, she worked on films and sets. When she graduated in 2008, she moved to London for six months on a work visa. She did some traveling to Iceland, Morocco and Oktoberfest in Germany. Schmidt worked at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! — opening the museum’s location in London.

Schmidt’s break in television came when one of her professors from USC recommended her as an art department assistant on the CBS show “Three Rivers.” The show was cancelled after a month. However, Schmidt has learned the importance of networking in the industry while working from project to project.

Since that initial break, she has worked on such shows as “Life in Pieces” (CBS), “Transparent” (Amazon), “Growing Up Fisher” (NBC), “Ironside” (NBC), “Delirium” (FOX) and “Touch” (FOX), to name a few. Schmidt has worked on short films, web series and other side projects.

She’ll be the first to admit that the entertainment industry requires long hours.

“When you’re on your 14th hour standing on set and still being able to smile, gets you a long way,” Schmidt said. To make it in this industry it is important to work hard to remain employed.

Along the way, a former assistant on “Three Rivers” recommended Schmidt to the producers of “Modern Family.” Currently, Schmidt is the art department coordinator and a graphic designer for the popular show.

As an art coordinator, Schmidt works with other departments and deals with legal issues — including, for example, getting permission to use an artist’s painting as well as managing budgets.

The art department is the biggest department for a film or TV show — charged with overseeing visual elements, such as building, furnishing and decorating sets. If they shoot on location, they have to make sure the set is convincing to the audience.

Schmidt credits a few high school teachers with helping her find a path to success.

For example, Maria Kattnig taught Schmidt to work hard and excel. In Rick Folchert’s advanced art classes, she was encouraged to do her “own thing,” be creative and think outside the box. Missy Kizer helped Schmidt to understand and love literature and creative writing.

“She had this quiet strength,” Kizer recalled of Schmidt. “She was always undaunted and didn’t let anything get in her way.”

Schmidt’s ultimate goal is to become a production designer — a role that requires overseeing the art department and the overall “look” of a show.

Although Schmidt has lived in Los Angeles for 12 years, she tries to come home to Gunnison whenever possible.

“It is a nice balance to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles,” she said. “Gunnison will always be home.”

(Katy Murtaugh can be contacted at 970.641.1414 or katy@gunnisontimes.com.)