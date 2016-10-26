Ballots begin to trickle into county

By Alan Wartes

For most local officials around the country, an approaching election means manning polling stations and preparing for long lines on Nov. 8. Since 2013, times have changed in Colorado. Though voting in person is still an option, running an election these days largely means sitting by the mailbox and managing a slow-motion avalanche of ballots as they arrive over a period of nearly three weeks. On Monday, Oct. 17, Gunnison County ballots were delivered directly to a U.S. Postal Service hub in Denver.