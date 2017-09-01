Another 'accident alert' declared for Gunnison

For the second time in less than a week, Gunnison Police Department has declared an "accident alert" for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9-10. An accident alert is declared when conditions — usually poor weather or another community emergency — are so severe that officers are unable to respond to the volume of motor vehicle crashes. Police will advise when the accident alert is lifted. While accident alert is in effect, police will only respond if the following circumstances exist:

1) Damaged vehicles are causing the street to be closed or blocked.

2) The crash involves a fatality or injury requiring medical attention.

3) Impaired driving (alcohol or drugs) is involved.

4) Any of the involved drivers fails to remain on scene (hit and run).

5) Any of the involved drivers cannot produce a driver's license, current vehicle insurance card or valid vehicle registration.

6) The accident involves damage to public property.

Colorado state law requires all drivers involved in an accident to provide their name, address and vehicle registration information to all other persons who are involved.

In situations not involving the above during an accident alert, drivers are required to come to the Gunnison Police Department (910 W. Bidwell Ave.) within 24 hours and complete a counter report or go to gunnisonco.gov and complete the online counter report. If you have any questions you can contact the Gunnison Police Department at 970.641.8200, ext. 1 for further information.

If you have any questions about this Accident Alert, please contact the Gunnison Police Department at 970.641.8200, ext. 1.

