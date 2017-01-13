Additional details of accident released

Colorado State Police (CSP) have released the names of those involved in multi-vehicle accident on Hwy. 135 at approximately 5:15 p.m. Thursday night.

The wreck happened at mile marker 15.5 near Jack's Cabin Cutoff.

Gunnison Regional 9-1-1 Center reported on social media Thursday that the highway was closed for about an hour last night due to the crash. However, CSP spokeswoman Alisha Danko said troopers alternated traffic during the investigation and cleanup of the accident.

CSP investigators reported that a Gunnison woman, Kaitlin Young, 29, and an unnamed passenger a 27 year-old man, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Mitsubishi sedan when Young, the driver, lost control of the vehicle. The sedan, said Danko, crossed into the opposite lane and sideswiped a 2014 Dodge pickup driven by Theodore Colvin, 73, of Crested Butte. An unnamed 63 year-old woman was a passenger in the truck, according to the CSP report. The sedan, a Danko said, bounced off the truck and collided head on with a 2008 Honda SUV driven by Stephanie Marziano, 31, of Crested Butte. Both Young and Marziano were taken to Gunnison Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the sedan, Colvin and his passenger were not injured. Danko said that all parties in the accident were wearing seat belts. Drugs and alcohol, Danko said, were not involved but speed may have been a contributing factor.

The Gunnison Country Times will have a full report on the accident and other weather-related issues in next Thursday's edition.