2016 ELECTION COMMENTARIES

Wed, 11/02/2016 - 8:08pm News Staff
BOCC CANDIDATES HAVE THE LAST WORD
DISTRICT 2
 
By Paul Wayne Foreman
 
I initially entered the 2016 race for District 2 County Commissioner — perhaps naively is a better way to put it — for one reason: To give the citizens of Gunnison County a choice. My opponent was running unopposed. That didn’t seem right, not in the
 
 
By Jonathan Houck
 
I would like to start with a thank you to the folks of Gunnison County who have kept our local races about issues, opportunity and our future. Local elections hold a lot of promise for what the future looks like in Gunnison County. The next thank you goes to you, for the opportunity
 

