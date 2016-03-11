‘Peter Pan’ set to take flight

Will Shoemaker

Times Editor

As if learning the lines and mannerisms of one character isn’t difficult enough.

Students at Gunnison High School hit the stage tonight with their rendition of “Peter Pan” the musical. But this production is double cast — meaning every actor has two parts. And, in most cases, very different parts — for example, a rowdy pirate and a solemn Indian.

It’s all part of the learning experience director Susan Barrett tries to offer.

“It’s basically producing two shows in the time of one,” she said. “If you only cast it once, then you only have one Peter, one Wendy, one Tiger Lily and one Hook. That’s four kids. If I double cast it, eight kids get that experience. I can give more kids richer opportunities to try more things.”

The show’s two casts will alternate over the course of the five-performance run — meaning an attendee of consecutive nights of “Peter Pan” may receive a completely different experience each night they attend.

On Monday after school, the musical’s “green” cast was hard at work perfecting a scene — running through the same lines for nearly an hour.

GHS drama veteran and the show’s musical director Nancy Santarella doesn’t settle for anything less than a stellar performance, and prodded Captain Hook — played, half of the time, by Zach Marshall — to deliver his lines with confidence only the good-for-nothing villain can muster.

“I know the words,” Marshall, otherwise uninhibited, offered in a brief moment of introspective seriousness. “I just had a brain fart.”

That’s one example of, the time and effort spent polishing the performance. “Peter Pan” was selected early last spring. An E3 Education Foundation grant helped pay for set materials, which GHS’ die-hard drama buffs began piecing together over the summer.

The second week of school, the musical was cast, and since then nearly three dozen students have practiced four nights a week.

Plays at GHS are purely extra-curricular. That is, students don’t earn credit for participating in a production.

Director Barrett is the occupational therapist for the local school district but gives of her time after a long work day — alongside other district faculty helping to produce GHS’ shows — to see that kids are offered the experience of drama.

“I wish that there was a drama position in the high school, but unfortunately, that position went away,” Barrett said. “That’s when Mrs. Santarella and I stepped up and said, ‘You know, this is something that our kids need.’ It develops poise, confidence and critical thinking.”

There’s been plenty of that as students study their “Peter Pan” characters and help devise the show’s myriad special effects — including Pan’s flight, thanks to help from school custodians, outdoor education teacher Leo Malloy and a couple dads willing to belay the boy who refuses to grow up.

But like all great productions, Barrett affirms that the students have made “Peter Pan” their own.

“They’ve taken it and put their own personality with it,” she said.

